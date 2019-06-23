bear

Curious bear scratches back against a tree then takes out wildlife camera

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (KGO) -- A curious Himalayan bear was caught on video doing what bears do best.

A video camera captured the creature wandering around Land of the Leopard National Park near Vladivostok, Russia.

The bear stretches out and then finds a tree where it can scratch its back for a few seconds.

RELATED: Bear walks into Truckee CHP station

Then a wildlife camera catches the bear's eye and it wanders on over to get a better look at the device.

First the camera gets sniffed then after the smell test the bear claws at it.

Step 3 was to bite it, but a few seconds after the bear gets its jaws around the camera the feed goes to black.

RELATED: Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe

There are hundreds of cameras all over the park to record a rare leopard.

When an animal crosses in front of one of the cameras they being recording.

The park joked the bear was trying to cover up "compromising evidence" of its "dance" with the tree, but said the furry "vandal" failed to destroy the camera's memory card.

RELATED: Officer uses beanbag to free bear trapped in car in Lake Tahoe
