VIDEO: Bear walks into Truckee CHP station

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --You never know who might show up at work, especially when you're near nature.
The CHP office in Donner Pass got a visit from a bear on November 17.
Video shows the bear opening the door, letting itself in and walking past the vending machines.
The bear then turned around and ran out the door with a couple of curious CHP officers trailing behind.
