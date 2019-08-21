Cat rescued from Bay Bridge ledge in the middle of rush hour

This afternoon our officers rescued, with the assistance of CHP and Caltrans, this cat from a Bay Bridge ledge 100's of feet over the water. We have not identified an owner yet-- is this your daredevil kitty? Cat is safe with us, contact 415-554-6364 if you recognize. pic.twitter.com/QTQ54pBKgF — SF Animal Care (@SFACC) August 21, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rush hour rescue in San Francisco late Tuesday afternoon.San Francisco Animal Care and Control says a cat, wearing a harness and leash, was found on a ledge of the Bay Bridge near the First Street onramp, hundreds of feet in the air.Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were called to help.Officers grabbed the leash and put a net under the cat.The cat is now in the custody of San Francisco Animal Care and Control.Officials tweeted that they have temporarily named the cat Tenzing. He's a neutered male around six years old.Officials hope the cat's owner will come forward, and explain how their pet ended up on the Bay Bridge.