Cat rescued from Bay Bridge ledge in the middle of rush hour

San Francisco Animal Care and Control says a cat, wearing a harness and leash, was found on a ledge of the Bay Bridge near the First Street onramp, hundreds of feet in the air.
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were called to help.
Officers grabbed the leash and put a net under the cat.
The cat is now in the custody of San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
Officials tweeted that they have temporarily named the cat Tenzing. He's a neutered male around six years old.
Officials hope the cat's owner will come forward, and explain how their pet ended up on the Bay Bridge.
This afternoon our officers rescued, with the assistance of CHP and Caltrans, this cat from a Bay Bridge ledge 100's of feet over the water. We have not identified an owner yet-- is this your daredevil kitty? Cat is safe with us, contact 415-554-6364 if you recognize. pic.twitter.com/QTQ54pBKgF— SF Animal Care (@SFACC) August 21, 2019