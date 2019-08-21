Pets & Animals

Cat rescued from Bay Bridge ledge in the middle of rush hour

By Alicia Luce
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rush hour rescue in San Francisco late Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control says a cat, wearing a harness and leash, was found on a ledge of the Bay Bridge near the First Street onramp, hundreds of feet in the air.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were called to help.

Officers grabbed the leash and put a net under the cat.

The cat is now in the custody of San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

Officials tweeted that they have temporarily named the cat Tenzing. He's a neutered male around six years old.

Officials hope the cat's owner will come forward, and explain how their pet ended up on the Bay Bridge.

