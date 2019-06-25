animal rescue

Man saves baby deer from drowning in Folsom Lake

FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- A fawn stuck in the middle of Folsom Lake near Sacramento is back on dry land after a good Samaritan rescued the little deer.

Kenny Croyle jumped in the lake after spotting the fawn struggling in the water on June 23.

RELATED: Oakland firefighters rescue goat from 40-foot drainage pipe

He was able to pull it onto his boat.

Katherine Uhrik took video of the rescue saying they were flagged down by a separate boater who had picked up another fawn.

The say both fawns were reunited with their mother on shore.

The video ends with the baby deer wrapped in a towel.

See more stories and videos related to animal rescues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssacramentodeer rescueanimals in perilwild animalsanimal rescuedeerboatingsierra nevadafeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Protected birds released into wild in Oakland after surviving tree collapse
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
Man arrested after dog stolen from outside SF grocery store
2 horses abandoned in North Bay parking lot without food or water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News