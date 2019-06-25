Man saves baby deer from drowning in Folsom Lake

FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- A fawn stuck in the middle of Folsom Lake near Sacramento is back on dry land after a good Samaritan rescued the little deer.Kenny Croyle jumped in the lake after spotting the fawn struggling in the water on June 23.He was able to pull it onto his boat.Katherine Uhrik took video of the rescue saying they were flagged down by a separate boater who had picked up another fawn.The say both fawns were reunited with their mother on shore.The video ends with the baby deer wrapped in a towel.