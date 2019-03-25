whale

Humpback whale puts on a show for whale watching boat in Monterey Bay

A humpback whale put on a show over the weekend breaching numerous times in Monterey Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Right now is a good time to do some whale watching as gray whales make their epic journey north to Alaska.

But don't forget about the humpbacks, they are still around and if you are in the right spot, they can put on a whale of a show.

Over the weekend Princess Monterey Whale Watching took a group out on Monterey Bay and they hit the jackpot.

Gray whale likely on migratory path to Alaska spotted in San Francisco Bay

A humpback whale breached several times, dazzling the passengers on board who certainly got plenty of bang for their buck.

The humpbacks tend to show up more frequently in May as they make their migration but it is not uncommon to see them this time of year.

Monterey Bay is a favorite spot for whales to feed.

