whale

Gray whale likely on migratory path to Alaska spotted in San Francisco Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

A special sight in the bay Wednesday when a whale decided to say hi in the bay.

By by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large gray whale was spotted breaching in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz on Wednesday. It didn't take long for people near Marina Green to take notice.

"I think I saw at least one Whale coming up for air, it's just so magnificent," said Claire Ryan from San Francisco.

At least one gray whale was seen swimming around for several hours before heading west toward the Golden Gate Bridge.

RELATED: Humpback whales double breach and delight whale watchers

Experts from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito say they have seen large numbers of gray whales coming into San Francisco Bay this year. The creatures are on a migratory path toward Alaska.

Last week two dead gray whales were found near Angel Island, one was deemed to be malnourished.

It's unknown how long the whale spotted Wednesday will stay in the Bay Area. Boaters are urged to steer clear of any whales in the Bay.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowhalewhale watchingbay areamarine mammal centersan francisco bayanimalanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Humpback whales double breach and delight whale watchers
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
TOP STORIES
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
Mountain View superintendent pioneers new form of affordable teacher housing
Mourners in SF cheer weapons ban in New Zealand
Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking
Show More
Palo Alto police search for intruder
National Ravioli Day has customers already missing Lucca's
Wet winter helps replenish groundwater supplies
NFL player uses Bay Area dash cam tech to stop suspect
Cutting the Cord: Streaming services gearing up to lure away cable TV customers
More TOP STORIES News