Gray whale likely on migratory path to Alaska spotted in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A large gray whale was spotted breaching in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz on Wednesday. It didn't take long for people near Marina Green to take notice."I think I saw at least one Whale coming up for air, it's just so magnificent," said Claire Ryan from San Francisco.At least one gray whale was seen swimming around for several hours before heading west toward the Golden Gate Bridge.Experts from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito say they have seen large numbers of gray whales coming into San Francisco Bay this year. The creatures are on a migratory path toward Alaska.Last week two dead gray whales were found near Angel Island, one was deemed to be malnourished.It's unknown how long the whale spotted Wednesday will stay in the Bay Area. Boaters are urged to steer clear of any whales in the Bay.