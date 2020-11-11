Kitten makes its way inside wall, needs fire crew to make opening to be rescued

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters in Australia rescued a kitten stuck between the walls of a Sydney home.A Fire and Rescue team was called out to respond to a kitten who had become lodged inside of the walls."Hello! Aww it came out. Aww hi!" the camera person remarked as the cat was pulled out.Crews used a thermal imaging camera to find where the tiny orange tabby was hiding.Firefighters were then able to cut a small rectangle into the drywall right where the kitty was stuck."The crews weren't kitten around and with a little coaxing, the rest is hiss-tory," the New South Wales Fire and Rescue team wrote on Facebook.