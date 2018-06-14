Man charged in kicking death of dog in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3550210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials are searching for a man caught on camera severely injuring a stranger's small dog.

A suspect is now in custody after video was released of a man kicking a small dog in San Francisco.Twenty-four-year-old Nicholas Michael Cornelius is charged with felony animal cruelty for the June 1 incident on Market Street.Police say Cornelius is the man in the surveillance video.You can see the suspect kicking a small dog, then just seconds later, kicking it again.The 3-year-old terrier mix, Puppet, died from his injuries.