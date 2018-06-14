ANIMAL ABUSE

Man charged in kicking death of dog in San Francisco

A suspect is now in custody after video was released of a man kicking a small dog in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A suspect is now in custody after video was released of a man kicking a small dog in San Francisco.

Twenty-four-year-old Nicholas Michael Cornelius is charged with felony animal cruelty for the June 1 incident on Market Street.

VIDEO: Officials searching for man caught on camera kicking dog, fracturing its skull
San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials are searching for a man caught on camera severely injuring a stranger's small dog.



Police say Cornelius is the man in the surveillance video.

You can see the suspect kicking a small dog, then just seconds later, kicking it again.

The 3-year-old terrier mix, Puppet, died from his injuries.

Click here for more stories related to animal abuse.
