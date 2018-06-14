Man charged in kicking death of dog in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A suspect is now in custody after video was released of a man kicking a small dog in San Francisco.
Twenty-four-year-old Nicholas Michael Cornelius is charged with felony animal cruelty for the June 1 incident on Market Street.
Police say Cornelius is the man in the surveillance video.
You can see the suspect kicking a small dog, then just seconds later, kicking it again.
The 3-year-old terrier mix, Puppet, died from his injuries.
