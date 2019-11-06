cute animals

Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day at a care home

EDINBURGH, Scotland -- A grandmother in Edinburgh, Scotland, went for a spin in her care home when a miniature Shetland pony came to visit.

RELATED: Miniature horse hitches ride on BART

Wilson, a therapy pony, trots up and down the corridor beside the elderly woman in a wheelchair as residents wait for a turn.

Elaine Sangster, who helps run the organization, wrote on Facebook that there was a "queue of residents waiting for a 'wee go'!"

Sangster and her husband began Therapy Ponies Scotland in 2015 and have brought their Shetland ponies to care homes, schools, hospitals, and hospices across Scotland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshorsesanimalanimal newscute animalsu.s. & worldabc7 originalsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
International Sloth Day: Yes, it exists
Road Dog: Biker carries pooch in backpack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested, sheriff says
2019 Bay Area Election Results
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Orinda moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals
WATCH IN 60: DMV data breach, possible plan for PG&E, Pittsburg teacher inspires students
Show More
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Teen girl killed, teen boy injured in Antioch shooting
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
More TOP STORIES News