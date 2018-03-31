MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home

The mountain lion known as P-41 is seen in a photo provided by the National Park Service. (National Park Service)

SAN CARLOS, Calif. --
San Mateo County officials Saturday morning are reporting a mountain lion was spotted walking in the side yard of a residence in San Carlos.

The animal was caught on security camera around 1:05 a.m.

Officials said the mountain lion was not aggressive and did not appear injured.

The animal was seen in the area of Club and Beverly drives.

Since the sighting, there have been no other calls reporting mountain lion sightings in the area, officials said.

(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
