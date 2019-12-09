Pets & Animals

Mounting medical bills for Blu, the ultra-rare and pricey blue Hyacinth Macaw

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We have an update to a story we first brought you last week about a missing rare and pricey bird.

Blu, a 3-year-old Hyacinth Macaw managed to escape while at a grooming appointment in San Jose.

Blu's owner Jessica Hagan, along with friends and the folks at Andy's Pet store were devastated and searched tirelessly for days.

ORIGINAL STORY: San Jose woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing

The bird was a present from her boyfriend who had searched for months to find him.

Hyacinth Macaws are endangered in the wild and domestic ones are so rare they can cost up to $15,000.

Shortly after ABC7 News wrapped up the story shoot, Blu was found at a nearby apartment complex but after a vet's exam was determined not to be in good shape.

According to GoFundMe page set up by Andy's, Blu's white blood cell count is low and the bird is now on antibiotics and anti-fungal medication which he keeps throwing up.

A groomer at the pet store says while Blu is eating and not dehydrated any longer the bills are mounting into the thousands.

