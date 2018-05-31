ANIMAL ABUSE

Reward doubled for information about injured puppies found in Oakland

The reward for information about who abused three puppies found in an Oakland homeless encampment has doubled to $10,000. PETA is now offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Pet Food Express. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reward for information about who abused three puppies has doubled to $10,000. PETA is now offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Pet Food Express.

RELATED: Police search for animal 'torturer' after 3 maimed puppies found in Oakland

Over Memorial Day Weekend, two German Shepherd puppies were found at an Oakland homeless encampment near the Coliseum. Frigg had a rear paw that was chopped off, and her sister Freya has a jaw that's badly broken. On Monday, a third German Shephard puppy was found, also with a broken jaw. All three are receiving veterinary care

Oakland Animal Services and Oakland Police have launched an investigation into animal cruelty. To contact Oakland Animal Services, click here. The Oakland Police Department can be reached at (510) 238-3455.
More News