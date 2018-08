The reward for information about who abused three puppies has doubled to $10,000. PETA is now offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Pet Food Express.Over Memorial Day Weekend, two German Shepherd puppies were found at an Oakland homeless encampment near the Coliseum. Frigg had a rear paw that was chopped off, and her sister Freya has a jaw that's badly broken. On Monday, a third German Shephard puppy was found, also with a broken jaw. All three are receiving veterinary careOakland Animal Services and Oakland Police have launched an investigation into animal cruelty. To contact Oakland Animal Services, click here . The Oakland Police Department can be reached at (510) 238-3455.