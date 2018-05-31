<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3545339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The reward for information about who abused three puppies found in an Oakland homeless encampment has doubled to $10,000. PETA is now offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the initial $5,000 reward offered by Pet Food Express. (KGO-TV)