San Francisco Zoo's beloved lion passes away

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's heartbreaking news from the San Francisco Zoo. Jahari, the zoo's beloved lion, has passed away.

There's no word yet on what caused his death.

Jahari was born at the zoo in 2003. His parents were rescued from South Africa.

The zoo says Jahari was a favorite among guests and staff alike and truly was a magnificent ambassador of his species.

Jahari is survived by his mate and his son.
