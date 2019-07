Los Altos Hills, Calif. (KGO) -- A crowd of goats wandered onto private property in Los Altos Hills last night.That made a few deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Dept. temporary "Goat-to" guys.The department posted this video on their Facebook account Thursday.Sheriff's officials estimate about 50 goats were roaming the area.With the help of animal control and a sheepdog, the Sheriff says they were able to herd the goats back to their owner.