Pets & Animals

Airbnb guest finds '4-foot' long snake in toilet of Houston-area rental

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston area viewer shared a startling video of a guest found in an Airbnb's bathroom toilet.

The video shows what the viewer says was a four-foot-long snake.

RELATED: Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental

Animal control was called out to the home, according to the viewer. It's unknown how the snake slithered its way into the toilet.

Airbnb sent ABC7's sister station ABC13 the following statement:

"With nearly two million guests checking in to Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare. We've completely refunded the guest, provided an additional rebooking coupon towards their next stay, and apologize for this unusual experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonbizarreairbnbbuzzworthyanimalsnakecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in SJ building burned in possible arson fire, source says
16-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in Novato car crash
Man with walker falls onto BART tracks, into incoming train
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
18-year-old accused of assaulting Uber driver, stabbing & robbing teen in Mill Valley
1 arrested after chase, standoff on Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa
1 killed in hit-and-run crash near BART station in Berkeley
Show More
CHP chases emu near Fresno
Garoppolo throws 3 TDs, 49ers roll over Bengals 41-17
Mahomes' 4 TDs in 2nd quarter lead Chiefs past Raiders 28-10
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Lyft driver shot during armed robbery in west central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News