SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Spring is for the birds here in the Bay Area, but a new study says some of San Francisco's most famous residents could be in trouble.The wild parrots of Telegraph Hill are being exposed to a common rat poison called Bromethalin , according to a multi-year report published in the scientific journal in PLOS ONE Researchers say a Bromethalin is responsible for a neurological disease that has sickened or killed some of the feral parrots. For the Birds , in San Jose provided care for many of the affected parrots.Researchers do not know how the parrots are being exposed to the poison, but they are planning a follow-up study to determine the source.The study was funded by the Bay Area based non-profit Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue