Twenty years after its original release, the remastered film "The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill" is now back on the big screen.

Documentary on SF man's relationship with flock of wild parrots returns to theaters

"The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill" is back in theaters, 20 years after it followed a man's relationship with San Francisco's flock of wild parrots.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twenty years ago, a documentary came out following Mark Bittner, a musician living on the streets of San Francisco, and his unique relationship with a flock of wild parrots.

The film is currently playing at The Roxie in San Francisco until Tuesday, January 30, before moving to other Bay Area theaters. It is also playing in several other cities across the country.

Mark Bittner himself and filmmaker Judy Irving joined ABC7 News in studio to discuss the film, 20 years later.

Details on screenings can be found here.

