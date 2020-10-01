animal news

Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing

A wildlife park outside London known for its singing parrot has a problem on its hands.

Well, five other parrots at the wildlife park have had to be separated... because they curse and were encouraging each other to do so.

The parrots, Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie, were donated from separate owners to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park within the same week, so the birds were quarantined together.

They must not have gotten along because soon they were swearing and cussing at each other. And then also at visitors - who started cussing back.

The zoo removed the parrots from public view so children wouldn't hear the profanity.

They were put in different colonies, but the park's chief executive said there's no guarantee they won't spread their bad habit. Zoo staff members are hoping their language will get more "family friendly" now that they're separated.

VIDEO: British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'
EMBED More News Videos

"If I were a boooyyyyy..." This parrot's performance is definitely going to have this Beyoncé hit stuck in your head today.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthybirdsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldparrotlondon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
SF Zoo mourns loss of beloved gorilla Zura
Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News