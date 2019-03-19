Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago

EMBED <>More Videos

RAW VIDEO: A group of children were attacked by a dog on their front porch in Englewood. The dog was scared off by a teenager with a broom.

CHICAGO -- A group of children narrowly escaped a dog attack as they got ready for school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday morning. The dog was scared off by a teenager with a broom.

The terrifying encounter with the angry canine on the family's front porch steps seemed never-ending. Karl, 7, and his 13-year-old cousin Jamal said it happened as they were about to leave for school.

WATCH: Teen talks about saving kids from dog attack
EMBED More News Videos

A group of school children narrowly escaped a dog attack as they got ready for school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday morning. The dog was scared off by a teenager with



"I just kept hearing the three kids yelling," Jamal Anderson said. "They're all just yelling, screaming, crying and... but they didn't know what to do because they're still young."

The dog had Karl cornered but Jamal, broom in hand, rushed to his cousin's aid. He hit the dog once, giving Karl enough space to get away without injury.

"I just seen the broom and grabbed it, grabbed it, and just jumped down the stairs. And I hit it real hard," Jamal said.

"Then the dog ran away," said Karl.

The bite marks on Karl's backpack are now reminders of what could have been. The trusty broom is back on the porch.

"I left it on the porch," said Erica Clayborn, Jamal's mother. "Thank God I left that broom on the porch. Thank God I did, mm-hmm."

The family said it's never seen that dog before, and it's unclear who it belongs to. Karl and Jamal said they hope never to see it again.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagochildrenamazing videodog attackteenagerus world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain returning to Bay Area, will linger into Thursday
Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Man rescued from cliff in San Francisco
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Evacuations near Calistoga due to overturned propane tanker
Show More
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
2 dead, 2 suffer serious burns in RV fire in Dixon
More TOP STORIES News