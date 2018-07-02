AUSTRALIA (KGO) --An Australian woman won't be feeding sharks ever again.
Melissa Brunning was recently standing on the back of a boat hand-feeding fish to a group of "tawny nurse" sharks. They're usually a placid species but with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.
Melissa thought her finger was bitten off -- but it was just broken.
She's OK, but says she'll now watch sharks from the inside of a boat, thank you.
