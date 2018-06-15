VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, TN (KGO) --Here's something to brighten your day and help you have a better weekend.
A mama bear and her cub were spotted playing in the forest in Tennessee.
The pair could be seen wresting around in the back woods of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Jon Phillips shared the "beary" cute video and we just can't get enough of the adorable encounter.
Phillips says the the pair appeared to enjoy their time together.
