Pets & Animals

Video shows giant worm burying itself in sand

PORT PHILLIP BAY, Victoria (KGO) -- No, this video is not set on loop. It's just a really long worm, spotted off the coast of Australia.

Jules Casey, a marine photography enthusiast based near Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, captured video of a giant worm burying itself in the sand.

RELATED: Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine

"Can you guess how long this worm is?" posted Casey on Instagram.

The video goes on for nearly 30 seconds before you finally the worm's tail.

"It's a Spoon Worm .... Google Ikeda taenioides if you don't believe me," added Casey.

According to the Berkeley's Museum of Paleontology, there are only about 150 species of echiurans known today.

See more stories and videos related to animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbuzzworthyaustraliaanimal newsanimalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
WATCH IN 60: Memorial for theft victim, CA's oldest weekly newspaper shutting down
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny today, showers possible early tomorrow
Oakland theft victim died on birthday, friend tells ABC7
1 dead, suspect in custody in Austin 'stabbing incident'
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Show More
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Deadly shooting in Dublin was self-defense, police say
4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity
Hit-and-run crash forces SJ family to count down to New Year from hospital
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
More TOP STORIES News