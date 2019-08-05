whale

Whale puts on incredible show for tourists off San Diego coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tourists hoping to see orcas off the coast of San Diego got a lot more than they bargained for when a humpback whale put on a show. The spectacular splash happened on July 30 during a sightseeing tour.

The video, shot was shot by Domenic Biagini, a marine-life photographer and owner of tour company Gone Whale Watching San Diego. He posted the video to Facebook. "Today we ran a special private charter to search for killer whales. We may have missed the orcas," he said, "but we did come across the most incredible breaching humpback whale."

The series of breaches were captured on Biagini's video, which probably softened the disappointment for those who didn't get to see an orca.



