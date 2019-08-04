wild animals

Selfie time! Orca whales stop to take pictures with fisherman in Southern California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. -- A fishing trip in Southern California turned into the photoshoot of a lifetime thanks to a pair of camera-ready orcas.

Ryan Lawler spotted the two killer whales in North San Diego County last week.

RELATED: Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed, 'was way bigger than any shark I'd expect,' diver says

Lawler says they swam right up to his boat, ready for a photo op.

The photogenic friends certainly weren't shy as they posed and smiled perfectly for several pictures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalewild animalsboatingphotoscute animalsfun stufffishingselfie
WILD ANIMALS
Bald eagle spotted in Walnut Creek
Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
Aggressive Santa Cruz squirrel named 'Emily' escapes custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
Dayton shooting witness 'will never get' gunfire sound out of his head
Show More
Survivor of Las Vegas massacre reacts to TX, OH mass shootings
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country' after shootings
Deadly crash shuts down southbound 101 in Palo Alto
Clayton fires 85 percent contained
Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71
More TOP STORIES News