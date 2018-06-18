SHARKS

Great white shark washed up on Santa Cruz County beach had multiple injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting close to a great white is a once in a lifetime experience that many beachgoers couldn't pass up. (Danielle Kile)

by Carlos Saucedo
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A dead great white shark washed ashore Sunday morning on a Santa Cruz County beach over the weekend, covered with several cuts. How it got there remains a mystery.

Getting close to a great white is a once in a lifetime experience that many beachgoers couldn't pass up.

"It is pretty sad to see such a majestic animal meet its demise," said Giancarlo Thomae. He's a marine biologist who captured several images of the shark washed up near Aptos.

PHOTOS: Dead great white shark washes ashore in Santa Cruz County


The creature was almost 9 feet long-not yet quite the size of a full-grown great white. "This is a sub-adult male, we think he's about 5 years old, weighs about 500 pounds," Thomae said.

The shark was covered with gashes and cuts but no serious external signs of trauma, according to an official with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The carcass was taken to their Marine Wildlife Veterinary Care and Research Center in Santa Cruz for a necropsy.

RELATED: Large shark spotted swimming off coast of Pacifica

"After thoroughly checking the body for sea lion wounds and puncture wounds, those wounds are superficial so we do not think any of those would lead to the shark's death," said Thomae.

Shark sightings are common in Monterey Bay. Last year, a Great White struggled in the shallow waters off Pleasure Point. "In the previous year there have been many bacterial infections affecting the brain and other organs of the sharks, so my guess is they're going to try to examine the brain, do pathology of the brain and other vital organs," said Thomae.

Shark sightings have also driven up tourism as shark seekers hope to catch a glimpse of the real-life jaws.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharkssanta cruz countybeachesoceansSanta CruzAptos
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dead great white shark washes up on Santa Cruz County beach
PHOTOS: Shark washes up on Santa Cruz County beach
Great white shark gets too close for comfort with kayaker in Aptos
SHARKS
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
VIDEO: SoCal beachgoers help shark back into water
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News