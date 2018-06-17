SHARKS

Dead great white shark washes up on Santa Cruz County beach

A Great White Shark washed up on a beach in Santa Cruz County Sunday morning. (Giancarlo Thomae Photography)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A Great White Shark washed up on a beach in Santa Cruz County Sunday morning.

A marine biologist says the shark is an adult male.

The shark appeared to be covered with several gashes and cuts, but it's unclear if that may have contributed to the death.

The shark is now at a lab, where a pathologist will try to determine what killed it.

