Woman plays dead after bear breaks into home

A woman in Connecticut woke up to an unlikely visitor that broke into her home on Monday morning.The Canton homeowner said she was in bed when a 400-pound bear broke through a screen door and entered her house at around 7 a.m.She played dead on her bed as the bear roamed around, pushing her dresser.The woman alerted authorities after the bear left her bedroom.Police arrived to find the bear leaving the kitchen, and shot one round as it ran into the woods.Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said they plan to set a trap near the woman's house.A local dispatcher said it's not uncommon to get several calls a day about bears at this time of year.Authorities said that this is the fourth bear to enter a home in Canton in the past week, which is considered an unusual display of confidence by the animals.