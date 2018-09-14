MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KGO) --Saturday is International Red Panda Day and in timely fashion, the Milwaukee County Zoo is announcing its newest addition.
"It's a girl! We're excited to announce the birth of our first ever Red Panda Cub!" said the Milwaukee County Zoo on its Facebook page.
The cub was born June 6 to first-time parents, mother, Dr. Erin Curry and father, Dash.
Animal care staff is giving the baby red panda plenty of time to become comfortable before her introduction to visitors.
She weighed 166 grams at 3 days old and is now about 5 pounds, according to the zoo.
The cutie pie is expected to make her public debut in the next few weeks. She doesn't have a name yet, but zoo officials promise to name her soon.
Red pandas are considered endangered, making every birth a cause for celebration.