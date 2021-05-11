'We're all ready': Many Bay Area 12-15 year-olds eager for Pfizer's COVID vaccine after FDA EUA

"We're all ready to get it," exclaimed 15-year-old Noah Handy, who was hanging out with friends in a grocery store parking lot. The high school freshman is ready to expand his social life and says he wants the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.
"I've been locked up for a year and I'm excited to get things going again," said Handy.
Kate Larsen: "Is there anything you're looking forward to this summer once you and your friends are vaccinated?
Noah Handy: "Going to the city more often!"
On Wednesday, the CDC's Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will discuss the new age group authorization and the Western States Scientific Advisory Group will vote to give final approval for use in California, meaning 12-15 year-olds could get vaccinated as soon as Thursday.
In Marin County, there are 14,000 12 to 15 year-olds. The Marin County Public Health Department has set a goal of vaccinating half those students within a week of access. To accomplish that, Marin County public schools have set up 10 mobile vaccination clinics on school campuses.
"They'll get their first shot and second shot before our school year ends," said Marin County Superintendent of Schools, Mary Jane Burke, who has been planning the vaccine clinics for weeks. "It just takes everybody working together, so we're very excited."
The County is ready, but what about Marin families?
"There are some parents that are ready to go, some that are not quite ready, and some that are wary. I think we're going to see the same sort of trajectory that we saw with the adults," explained Burke.
San Rafael mom, Kim Schulist, supports the campus vaccine clinics. "They're making it accessible so the kids can get here."
Her 16-year-old son is already vaccinated; he had mild side effects after the injections. But S chulist is a bit more cautious when it comes to her 14-year-old.
"I don't know that I want him the first week to get vaccinated, but he will get vaccinated within the next three or four weeks."
Marin's upcoming campus vaccine clinics are expected to be open for all 12-18 year olds. This applies to students at public, parochial, and private schools in Marin, even if the student is a resident of another county.
On Tuesday, Marin County is holding a virtual town hall from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents, guardians, and the school community to learn about the safety, efficacy, and possible side effects of the vaccine in teens. The speakers will include Dr. Matt Willis, Public Health Officer, Marin Health and Human Services, Dr. Lisa Santora, Deputy Public Health Officer, Marin Health and Human Services, Dr. Shilpa Marwaha, Kaiser Permanente, Infectious Diseases, Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Superintendent of Schools.
- May 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tomales HS (+Tomales Elmentary, West Marin
- May 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at San Rafael HS & Madrone HS
- May 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Miller Creek Middle Schools
- May 17, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at Davidson
- May 17, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at San Jose Middle School (Curative POD)
- May 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at MCS/ Phoenix/ Special Education (Sensory)
- May 19, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at Venetia Valley
- May 20, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. includes Bayside MLK & Willow Creek (at Bayside)
- May 21, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at Hamilton
