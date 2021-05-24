PG&E sells San Francisco headquarters for $800 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has agreed to sell its San Francisco headquarters. The utility is selling its two buildings on Market Street for $800 million.
The buyer is a Delaware-based partnership named Hines Atlas US.
The sale means PG&E is on track for a phased move to its new headquarters in Oakland. That's slated to begin the first part of next year.
Its new headquarters will be at the 28-story Kaiser Center high-rise at Lake Merritt.
PG&E has been headquartered in San Francisco for more than 115 years.
