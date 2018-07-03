PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches from when Ghost Ship fire plea deal reached

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris pleaded no contest Tuesday to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire at the warehouse in December 2016 that killed 36 people.
Here are sketches by Vicki Behringer from inside the courtroom when the deal was reached.
