GHOST SHIP FIRE

PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches from when Ghost Ship fire plea deal reached

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Sketches show the courtroom where a plea deal was reached for the defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship fire case on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Sketch by Vicki Behringer)</span></div>
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris pleaded no contest Tuesday to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire at the warehouse in December 2016 that killed 36 people.

VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

Here are sketches by Vicki Behringer from inside the courtroom when the deal was reached.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
EMBED More News Videos

Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firecourtcourt casejailsentencingdeadly firefirefire deathmanslaughterfirefightersalameda countyOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEOS: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches show emotion, evidence in Ghost Ship fire
Judge rules Ghost Ship defendants will go to trial
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News