2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the East Bay Sunday night

PIEDMONT, Calif. -- Yes, that was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program web page says the 2.9-magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep.

No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

