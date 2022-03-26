fire

'Loss of a family member': Fire destroys 800-year-old Pioneer Tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park

Official says the fire was likely started by an illegal campsite
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire destroys iconic 800-year-old Pioneer Tree in Marin Co.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A tragic loss in the North Bay, where one of the last remaining old growth redwoods in Marin County was destroyed by a fire this week. The Pioneer Tree inside Samuel P. Taylor State Park was hundreds of years old. Fire officials believe an illegal campsite could be to blame.

"It's lost forever," said Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

Fire crews were still on scene of a blaze on Friday which destroyed an iconic piece of Samuel P. Taylor State Park, known as the Pioneer Tree. The loss is as massive as the mighty redwood itself.

"It's like a loss of a family member for the staff and for the members of the community," said California State Park Ranger Vince Anibale.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Anibale says Pioneer Tree was one of the few remaining old growth redwoods in the park. Pictures show the tree before the fire, standing 200-feet tall and believed to be at least 800-years-old.

"It's just upsetting because they're so old and so big, they harbor great life so losing one is a disappointment," Anibale added.

RELATED: Cal Fire says 'there is no longer a wildfire season.' Island fire near Antioch emphasizes that fear

"The tree collapsed while our folks were there due to amount of fire inside the tree," said Weber.

Weber believes the fire, first discovered on Thursday, was likely started by an illegal campsite.

"Not only is is illegal, it's just plain stupid. We're in an extended drought, people need to be fire safe," said Weber.

RELATED: Video shows massive roof collapse as crews battle 4-alarm fire in Campbell
EMBED More News Videos

Video captures the moment part of the roof gave into this massive four-alarm fire in Campbell at a vacant 50,000 sq. ft building.



For some visitors, the loss so great they brought flowers to the front gate kiosk, even a condolence card.

Park volunteer Kathryn Dunning shared photos of herself standing inside the beloved tree.

"I walk the trail once a week, I've been inside the tree, so have my grandkids and friends It's a big loss," said Dunning.

RELATED: 1 dead following 3-alarm house fire in San Jose, officials say

The tree has survived other fire before. Park rangers are now looking for information about who may have started the fire. But for now, it's a time to grieve the loss of a very old friend.

"A beautiful redwood, eight feet in diameter, it's irreplaceable," said Weber.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentcrimeforest firefiremarin county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Sonoma, Mendocino, part of Napa counties near 'Extreme Drought'
Rare March Bay Area wildfire elevates concern for rest of 2022
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
UC researcher suggests improved testing for smoke-tainted wine
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden delivers message to Ukraine amid war with Russia
California AG lays charges in statewide retail theft ring
'Luca' from Bay Area-based Pixar heading to Oscars as nominees
Taylor Hawkins death: Details emerge about emergency response to hotel
Bay Area nonprofit helps save hundreds of animals in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bicyclist nearly hit by 2-car crash in SJ
Show More
California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica
3 Pittsburg police officers on leave due to alleged misconduct
Economic recovery slow in SF despite major events
Oscars 2022 features nominees with Bay Area connections
More TOP STORIES News