fire

1 injured in 3-alarm fire in San Jose, firefighters say

One person has been transported to the hospital with burn injuries
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters responding to 3-alarm fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in San Jose on Sunday.

The residential structure fire is happening in the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr., according to San Jose fire department's tweet.

RELATED: 1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating

One person is suffering from burn injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

Black smoke can be seen from one of our ABC7 tower cameras.



No word yet on the cause of the fire.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josebuilding firefire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Crews prepare for early fire season amid approaching heat wave
Video shows massive roof collapse during 4-alarm South Bay fire
Wildfires burning across Texas cause evacuations, smoke
Feds investigating equipment on tracks that caused Caltrain crash
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area volunteer helping refugees in Ukraine
Man dies in Oakland shooting, 2 others shot in separate incident
Car swerves across lanes of Bay Bridge, leading CHP on a chase
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe apologizes after DUI arrest
Father shares struggles of raising children in SF's Tenderloin
Happy first day of spring!
Show More
Crews prepare for early fire season amid approaching heat wave
South Bay residents calling for clean-up at homeless encampments
Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in SoCal forest
3.6-magnitude quake reported in Santa Cruz Co.
EXCLUSIVE: I-580 shooting victim describes 'waiting to die'
More TOP STORIES News