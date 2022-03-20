1 injured in 3-alarm fire in San Jose, firefighters say

The residential structure fire is happening in the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr., according to San Jose fire department's tweet.
RELATED: 1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating
One person is suffering from burn injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.
Black smoke can be seen from one of our ABC7 tower cameras.
Crews on-scene on the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr. battling a 3-Alarm residential structure fire. 1 patient transported with burn injuries TOC 1012 pic.twitter.com/3hmptGMh6c— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 20, 2022
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
This story is developing. Check back for updates.