1 injured in 3-alarm fire in San Jose, firefighters say

Crews on-scene on the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr. battling a 3-Alarm residential structure fire. 1 patient transported with burn injuries TOC 1012 pic.twitter.com/3hmptGMh6c — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 20, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in San Jose on Sunday.The residential structure fire is happening in the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr., according to San Jose fire department's tweet.One person is suffering from burn injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.Black smoke can be seen from one of our ABC7 tower cameras.No word yet on the cause of the fire.