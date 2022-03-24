California wildfires

Cal Fire says 'there is no longer a wildfire season.' Island fire near Antioch emphasizes that fear

'Wildfires are the new normal and that trend is likely to continue."
By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Island fire near Antioch elevates concern for rest of 2022

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Rio Vista Fire Department let a fire burning on an island in the Delta Tuesday night burn out. The department says conditions were not ideal to get crews over the island, and no one lives on the island.

"The fuel and the conditions caused the fire to burn fast and hot," said Will Coehlo with Rio Vista Fire. "We have rescue boats, we have a 16-foot rescue boat that doesn't have water pump capabilities."

The fire remained isolated on the island. The smoke did not carry over to nearby neighborhoods, but a fire this early is causing concern about the rest of the year.

RELATED: Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires

"Cal Fire says there is no longer a wildfire season," Coelho said. "We need to be ready. I know our crews are prepared."

But it is not just fire departments, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says people need to be ready for when smoke skies return.

"We don't know what the air quality will be like in a month or a few months but we do know that wildfires are the new normal and that trend is likely to continue," said Erin Demerritt with BAAQMD.

Both she and Rio Vista Fire say the lack of rain is forcing officials to be on high alert for a potential busy season.

"Prepare now, change air filters and check windows," Demerritt said. "Wildfire smoke can create dense high levels of particle pollution which is extremely detrimental to our health."

VIDEO: Dry winter combined with another Bay Area heat wave raises concerns amid drought
EMBED More News Videos

As California's drought continues, Bay Area water officials are concerned about the lack of winter rain combined with another coming heat wave.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherantiochcalifornia wildfiresbrush firefirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
UC researcher suggests improved testing for smoke-tainted wine
PG&E customers could be hit with $760 rate hike over 2 years
Why government cleanup is stressing out Camp Fire survivors
TOP STORIES
Police investigating fatal shooting near Taylor Blvd in Lafayette
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Belarus grants asylum to Bay Area resident charged in US Capitol riots
Earth's north, south poles are up 50-70 degrees, expert says
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Santa Clara Co. ends 'Sister County' relationship with Russia
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Show More
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
5th worker charged with sex abuse at Dublin women's prison
Suspect accused of pushing, killing Michelle G deemed unfit for trial
More TOP STORIES News