Lose your pig? Pleasanton police trying to reunite pig dubbed 'HAMrietta' with owner

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Pleasanton police are trying to reunite a pig with her owner and family.

They shared photos of the pig after it was found wandering around on Dublin Canyon Road early Tuesday morning.

There was another pig roaming Pleasanton last year, but police say it isn't the same one.

Officers named it "HAMrietta."

Police say she's 200 pounds and has a "sweet personality with a sweet tooth to match."

They were not able to track down the owner so they took the pig to the local animal shelter. Officers made sure she was comfortable though, giving her some mints.

If you or anyone you know has information about HAMrietta, you can call the Alameda County Offices East County Animal Shelter at (925) 803-7040.

