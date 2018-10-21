Police arrest 2 men in connection with cellphone store theft

EMBED </>More Videos

American Canyon Police tweeted a photo Sunday showing items from a T-Mobile cell phone store as well as a gun. (KGO-TV)

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) --
You've seen those dash and grab thefts at cellphone stores, now, police in the North Bay say they caught up with two of the thieves.

American Canyon Police tweeted a photo Sunday showing items from a T-Mobile cell phone store as well as a gun. Officers say they confiscated this evidence on Saturday from two men accused of a theft at that store that same day.

Police say the suspects took them on a chase. The men changed cars in Concord, then a second time in Pittsburg where officers were able to arrest the duo.

Investigators say one of the suspects has seven warrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
t-mobilepolice chasecellphonearrestAmerican Canyon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men injured, homes evacuated after explosion at San Jose home
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: 5-year-old girl kidnapped during San Jose car theft, reunited with parents
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Hernangomez's late block helps Nuggets beat Warriors 100-98
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Gray skies continue, lows in the 40s and 50s
Gurley's 3 TDs lead Rams to 39-10 win vs 49ers and 7-0 start
Ingram, Rondo, Paul face suspensions after Lakers-Rockets brawl
Winning numbers drawn for estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot
RV fire causes Lowe's store in SF to be evacuated
More News