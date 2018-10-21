Police arrest 2 men in connection with cellphone store theft

You've seen those dash and grab thefts at cellphone stores, now, police in the North Bay say they caught up with two of the thieves.American Canyon Police tweeted a photo Sunday showing items from a T-Mobile cell phone store as well as a gun. Officers say they confiscated this evidence on Saturday from two men accused of a theft at that store that same day.Police say the suspects took them on a chase. The men changed cars in Concord, then a second time in Pittsburg where officers were able to arrest the duo.Investigators say one of the suspects has seven warrants.