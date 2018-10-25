Police arrest San Mateo ride-hailing driver accused of sexual assault

A man accused of posing as a ride-hailing driver and sexually assaulting a woman in San Mateo, Calif., this summer has been arrested. San Mateo police arrested 40-year-old San Jose resident Brandon Sherman on Oct. 25, 2018.During the course of their investigation, police discovered Sherman had been suspended by Uber for misconduct the day before the assault."We also do believe at the time of this incident he was still employed as a driver with Lyft. And at the time of the incident, his vehicle did have affixed to the window both Lyft and Uber stickers," San Mateo Police Lt. Ryan Monaghan said.Police stress that rideshare customers always check to make sure the car and license plate number matches those displayed in the app before getting in a rideshare vehicle.