Oakland police investigating fatal shooting on Lakeshore Ave.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police say a man was shot and killed late Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Lakeshore Avenue and Mandana Boulevard, about two blocks east of Interstate 580.Police say the shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound, officials say. The man died at the scene.Homicide detectives remain on scene Saturday evening. There is no suspect information at the present time.There are no further details at this time.