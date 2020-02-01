Police arrest third suspect in deadly Oakland Starbucks laptop theft, officials say

#Opd makes the 3rd arrest in connection with the homicide of Shuo Zeng, which occurred on December 31, 2019, in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard. This is still an active investigation. There will be no additional information released at this time. #OPDCARES #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/FabEhODSaS — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 1, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A third arrest has been made in the deadly laptop robbery in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.34-year-old Shuo Zeng was killed on his birthday on Dec. 31, while trying to retrieve a laptop after it was stolen from an Oakland Starbucks.Shuo ran after the suspects, and was reportedly dragged by the fleeing suspect's SUV after he tried to jump into the car as it drove away from the busy coffee shop on Mountain Boulevard.The two suspects who were arrested earlier in the case have been identified as 22-year-old Byron Reed and 21-year-old Javon Eugene Lee.Reed faces multiple charges including murder. He has a previous conviction on robbery in San Francisco.Lee is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.Prosecutors say Reed was the driver of the getaway vehicle and as Zeng tried chase after the suspects, there was struggle.Zeng was hit by the vehicle as the suspects escaped from the scene at the Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.Lee and Reed have not yet entered a plea, according to the District Attorney's office.The Oakland Police Department says thanks in part to Montclair Village Association surveillance video that captured the getaway vehicle's license plate."Without the cameras that the Montclair Village Association installed we may not have captured these criminals," said Toni Mikulka, assistant director of the Montclair Village Association.Oakland Police Department are not releasing additional information of the third suspect yet and they say the investigation is still ongoing.