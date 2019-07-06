NC man stole car with 1-year-old inside while mother made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- Southern Pines police are looking for a man who stole an SUV with a 1-year-old child inside while its mother was completing a DoorDash delivery Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road around 9 p.m. when police say the female DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.

Police said that during the delivery, a man stole the vehicle with the child inside.

Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.

Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.

Officials described the robber as a 6-foot tall, thin black man wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with an afro haircut. Police say a second male may be involved.

This is an ongoing kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern pineschild abductioncrimestolen car
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News