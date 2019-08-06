BART Police: Man slashed, woman stabbed on escalator at Downtown Berkeley Station, suspect fled scene on bike

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A man was slashed and a woman was stabbed at the Downtown Berkeley BART station early Tuesday morning while riding an escalator, according to BART police.The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were riding an escalator around 12:50 a.m. from the station's concourse to the street level at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street when they were attacked by a male suspect, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.He is described as an African American man with a medium complexion and a slim build between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old.The description says he was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe, and dark shoes.Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.Further details were not immediately made available.