BART Police: Man slashed, woman stabbed on escalator at Downtown Berkeley Station, suspect fled scene on bike

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A man was slashed and a woman was stabbed at the Downtown Berkeley BART station early Tuesday morning while riding an escalator, according to BART police.

The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were riding an escalator around 12:50 a.m. from the station's concourse to the street level at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street when they were attacked by a male suspect, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

He is described as an African American man with a medium complexion and a slim build between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old.

The description says he was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe, and dark shoes.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Further details were not immediately made available.
