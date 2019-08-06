BERKELEY, Calif. -- A man was slashed and a woman was stabbed at the Downtown Berkeley BART station early Tuesday morning while riding an escalator, according to BART police.
The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were riding an escalator around 12:50 a.m. from the station's concourse to the street level at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street when they were attacked by a male suspect, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.
The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
RELATED: Report shows violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years
He is described as an African American man with a medium complexion and a slim build between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old.
The description says he was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe, and dark shoes.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Further details were not immediately made available.
BART Police: Man slashed, woman stabbed on escalator at Downtown Berkeley Station, suspect fled scene on bike
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News