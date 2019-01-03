DOG ATTACK

Police seek woman who allegedly bit jogger in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

After a jogger defended herself against a dog attack with pepper spray, police say the canine's owner accosted the victim by tackling, punching and biting her.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman suspected of aggravated assault within Anthony Chabot Regional Park.

At about 10:25 a.m., police say a female jogger defended herself against a dog attack with pepper spray.

RELATED: Child bitten by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says

When the woman returned, she was reportedly accosted by the dog's owner on the Goldenrod Trail between the Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables in Oakland.

According to police, the assailant tackled and punched the victim multiple times. And when the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her, police say she was bitten on her forearm by the suspect, causing significant wounds.

RELATED: Teen continues growth, recovery 9 years after dog mauling

Based on the nature and severity of the crime, polic
e are asking the public's assistance to help identify this woman in question.

According to police, the assailant appeared to have been a mixed race (white/Asian) female, between 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches with a thin build and blond or auburn colored hair.

They say the woman was in the company of two dogs - one was a possible Rottweiler mix and the other was a medium/large yellow or tan colored dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackdog attackinvestigationpoliceOakland
DOG ATTACK
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in New Jersey
North Carolina child bitten by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
More dog attack
Top Stories
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
Body found in landfill near Livermore identified
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Pegi Young, musician and activist, dead at 66
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
Oakland girl hit by gunfire on NYE improving, officials say
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
Show More
SoCal congressman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
More News