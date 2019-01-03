Police seek woman who allegedly bit jogger in Oakland

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman suspected of aggravated assault within Anthony Chabot Regional Park.At about 10:25 a.m., police say a female jogger defended herself against a dog attack with pepper spray.When the woman returned, she was reportedly accosted by the dog's owner on the Goldenrod Trail between the Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables in Oakland.According to police, the assailant tackled and punched the victim multiple times. And when the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her, police say she was bitten on her forearm by the suspect, causing significant wounds.Based on the nature and severity of the crime, police are asking the public's assistance to help identify this woman in question.According to police, the assailant appeared to have been a mixed race (white/Asian) female, between 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches with a thin build and blond or auburn colored hair.They say the woman was in the company of two dogs - one was a possible Rottweiler mix and the other was a medium/large yellow or tan colored dog.