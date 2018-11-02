POLITICS

2nd suspicious package addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted at Burlingame post office

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation involving the FBI, ATF and Postal Inspector's Office is underway at the post office in Burlingame. (KGO-TV)

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI has confirmed a second suspicious package addressed to billionaire activist Tom Steyer was intercepted at the Burlingame post office.

RELATED: Who are the targets of the packages allegedly sent by suspect Cesar Sayoc?

The FBI, ATF and Postal Inspector investigated the package last night.

The package was similar in appearance to another package addressed to Steyer that was intercepted at the same post office last week. It was one of more than a dozen such devices mailed out around the country.

RELATED: California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested

Aleigha Cavalier, a spokesperson for Tom Steyer, has released the following statement: "I can confirm the USPS intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Tom. He and all of our staff are safe and thankful to law enforcement and the USPS for their diligence. That is all the information I have at this time."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpostal serviceFBIUSPSsuspicious packagepipe bombPresident Donald TrumpdemocratsrepublicansBurlingame
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
POLITICS
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
LA tacos: Better than SF's? Gavin Newsom says 'Yes!'
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'
More Politics
Top Stories
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders/49ers game
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Striking Marriott workers hopeful about hearing in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases
Show More
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Synagogue in SF looks to improve security after Pittsburgh shooting
More News