5 state propositions on the ballot this Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --There are five state propositions on the ballot this Election Day.
Proposition 68 is a bond measure to fund park and clean water projects.
RELATED: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results
Prop 69 would require money raised by the gas tax to go toward transportation purposes.
Proposition 70 would require a legislative super-majority vote to approve the use of the cap-and-trade reserve fund.
Proposition 71 delays approved ballot measures from taking effect until the results are certified.
Proposition 72 would exclude newly-constructed rain-capture systems from property tax reassessments.
Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.