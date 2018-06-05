5 state propositions on the ballot this Election Day

There are five state propositions on the ballot this Election Day.Proposition 68 is a bond measure to fund park and clean water projects.Prop 69 would require money raised by the gas tax to go toward transportation purposes.Proposition 70 would require a legislative super-majority vote to approve the use of the cap-and-trade reserve fund.Proposition 71 delays approved ballot measures from taking effect until the results are certified.Proposition 72 would exclude newly-constructed rain-capture systems from property tax reassessments.