Coronavirus

Coronavirus Crisis: Trump restricts travel from Europe in battle against COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump is banning most Europeans from entering the United States for 30 days in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban announced Wednesday night will begin at midnight Friday.

RELATED: San Jose TSA agents with COVID-19 worked at Terminal B, union rep says

Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening.

The new travel ban is likely to further roil the airline industry, which is fighting a drop in bookings and a rise in people canceling their reservations because of fear of contracting the virus.

Trump said he made the decision to impose the ban after talking with top government health professionals.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcairport newsdonald trumptravelair travelcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Live coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom temporarily bans large events in California
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Some Grand Princess cruise ship passengers forced to re-board
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom temporarily bans large events in California
San Jose TSA agents with COVID-19 worked at Terminal B, union rep says
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Mayor Breed announces relief for small businesses, bans large events in SF
VIDEO: Elderly woman robbed by man, young girl in broad daylight
Nonprofit groups stressed by need to cancel fundraising events
Show More
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Coronavirus concerns: Oakland declares state of emergency
Healthcare workers concerned about safety as COVID-19 cases rise
CDC asks Santa Clara County to ban gatherings 250 or more people
Coronavirus impact: San Jose Sharks to play 3 games without fans in March
More TOP STORIES News