Coronavirus Crisis: Trump restricts travel from Europe in battle against COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump is banning most Europeans from entering the United States for 30 days in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.The ban announced Wednesday night will begin at midnight Friday.Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening.The new travel ban is likely to further roil the airline industry, which is fighting a drop in bookings and a rise in people canceling their reservations because of fear of contracting the virus.Trump said he made the decision to impose the ban after talking with top government health professionals.