Demonstrators rally in Walnut Creek for 3rd Women's March

"This is an important time in our life and in our country that we need to make a statement."

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A crowd estimated in the thousands turned out for a march in Walnut Creek.

At the end, people gathered at Civic Park downtown for a rally.

Many were holding signs and clad in pink, fighting for equality.

PHOTOS: 2019 Women's March across Bay Area


Others taking note of the current government shutdown and the battle over funding for a border wall.

Participants say they realize this is a time to make their voices heard.

PHOTOS: 2019 Women's March demonstrations around the United States


"This is an important time in our life and in our country that we need to make a statement. We need to show up we need to represent and uh having two daughters this is even a bigger deal more than before," said one participant.

This is the third year there's been a women's march in Walnut Creek.
