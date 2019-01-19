Demonstrators rally in Walnut Creek for 3rd Women's March

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --A crowd estimated in the thousands turned out for a march in Walnut Creek.
At the end, people gathered at Civic Park downtown for a rally.
Many were holding signs and clad in pink, fighting for equality.
Others taking note of the current government shutdown and the battle over funding for a border wall.
Participants say they realize this is a time to make their voices heard.
"This is an important time in our life and in our country that we need to make a statement. We need to show up we need to represent and uh having two daughters this is even a bigger deal more than before," said one participant.
This is the third year there's been a women's march in Walnut Creek.