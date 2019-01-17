PROTEST

What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019 in Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose

Janell Harris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Saturday, thousands of women are expected to unite around the Bay Area and in cities all over the world for the third annual Women's March. This year's theme is #TruthToPower and the #WomensWave.

Here's some day-of event information for the three Bay Area locations:

San Francisco
Rally begins at 11:30 a.m. at San Francisco Civic Center Plaza
March begins at 1:30 p.m. from Civic Center and heads down Market Street to the Embarcadero (approximately 1.7 miles)

Oakland
Rally begins at 10 a.m. at Lake Merritt Amphitheater
March begins at 11 a.m. from Lake Merritt Amphitheater and heads down 14th Street to Frank Ogawa Plaza (approximately 0.8 miles)
Call to Action Alley event starts at 11:30 a.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza

San Jose
March begins at 11 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and heads down Santa Clara Street to Arena Green East (approximately 1 mile)
Rally at Arena Green East, near the SAP Center

