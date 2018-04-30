POLITICS

Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

About 150-180 Central American migrants are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border near San Diego. (Hans-Maximo Musielik/AP Photo)

The migrant caravan is a group of Central American asylum-seekers who have traveled through Mexico to seek safety in the United States.

An attorney representing the caravan told ABC News that about 150-180 people are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border at San Diego. Most of the asylum-seekers are children.

Shortly before the caravan arrived, U.S. immigration officials said the San Diego crossing would not be immediately able to handle asylum seekers due to over capacity.

The caravan began at the bottom of Mexico. The Trump administration has been tracking the caravan since March 25, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling the asylum seeking effort "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which translates to people without borders, a group representing the caravan, has said a high percentage of the people are Hondurans who are seeking refuge from "political repression, insecurity, and physical and economic violence."

The caravan drew as many as 1,000 people as it traveled through Mexico.

Many have received pro bono legal counsel and shelter in Tijuana near the U.S. border.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an individual may seek asylum before an immigration judge in the U.S. if they are found to have credible fear of persecution or torture.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen said in a statement on April 25: "Let me be clear: we will enforce the immigration laws as set forth by Congress. If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution."

President Donald Trump has tweeted about the migrant caravan several times, connecting the caravan to border security and DACA. On April 2, he said Mexico has the power to stop the caravan from entering the country at their northern border.

ABC News and the Associated Press have contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpthe white houserefugeesmexico
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News