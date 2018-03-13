PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Everything you need to know about Trump's 1st California visit

Here's everything you need to know about President Donald Trump's first visit to California as president. (Evan Vucci)

By , Josh Haskell and Carlos Granda
LOS ANGELES --
From Los Angeles to San Diego, supporters and protesters are gearing up for a visit from President Donald Trump, his first visit to California as president.

His first stop on Tuesday will be in San Diego County to see the eight prototypes for his proposed border wall, even though questions remain about how the wall will be paid for. All eight models are between 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long. Four are made of concrete, while the others are made of alternate materials.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to be briefed on lessons learned from the prototypes' construction and meet with border agents and officers to ask what they need, said Jonathan Hoffman, Homeland Security spokesman.

The president is determined to fulfill his campaign promise and will not be swayed by California Republican lawmakers concerned the wall is a waste of money, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.

"The president campaigned on this, he talked about it extensively and he's the president and this is something that he is not going to back away from," she said. "It's something that he's going to continue to push for."

She declined to say whether Trump would pick a winning prototype during his visit.

TIMELINE FOR TRUMP'S VISIT

Tuesday

  • Trump arrives at Miramar Air Station at 11:30 a.m.

  • Tour border to see prototypes for proposed border wall, expected from 12:25 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

  • Address members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 2 p.m.

  • Departs for Los Angeles area at 2:50 p.m. and arrives at 3:30 p.m.

  • Fundraiser in the Beverly Hills area for the president's re-election campaign - exact location unknown


A protest organized by the political group Union Del Barrio is scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. ahead of Trump's arrival at the fundraiser, where donors will pay $250,000 to attend.

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday invited Trump to also visit the state's high-speed rail construction projects.

"You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls," Brown, a Democrat, said in a letter sent to Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
